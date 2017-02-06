Hot Downloads

TV News
Ashish Kapoor slapped six times by co-star

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2017 07:12 PM

Actor Ashish Kapoor, who is seen as Jai in "Waaris", was slapped six times for real on the set by his co-star Aarti Singh.

The show will witness a lot of twists, as Amba (Aarti) will be seen slapping Jai. She feels that he is the reason behind her brother's death. For the shoot of the scene, they had to do six retakes to get it right.

"We were shooting a sequence where I had to raise my hand on Ashish. However, the director wasn't happy with the shot he was getting, so we ended up doing a lot of retakes. Poor Ashish was left with a pink cheek! And all of us on the set couldn't help laughing," Aarti said in a statement.

"Waaris", aired on &TV, is based on cultural issues and shows a mother (Aarti Singh) bringing up a girl child as a boy.

(Source: IANS)

