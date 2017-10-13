TV actor Ashish Kaul has bagged another daily soap.

The talented actor who has been part of many hit TV shows and has entertained masses for many years now, has joined Shashi Sumeet Production’s Pehredaar Piya Ki 2 which is titled Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Rohit Suhanti is finalised to romance opposite the beautiful Tejaswi Prakash.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about the show featuring a leap of 12 years after which the grown-up Ratan will return from aboard.

We also wrote about Krishndasi fame Siddharth Shivpuri who has been roped in to play the parallel lead and TV actress Gauri Singh has replaced Swapnil Sharma for the character of Priya.

Now, we have learnt, Ashish will play Yash’s (Siddharth Shivpuri) father Raghu.

We reached out to Ashish but he remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!