News

Ashish Kaul joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Kasam 2

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
24 Apr 2019 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: The media has already reported about Kasam 2 in the making.

Kasam, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Colors starred Kratika Sengar and Ssharad Malhotra in the lead roles. It is being touted that Ishita Dutta, Manoj Chandila and Pearl V Puri will star in the second instalment of the daily upping the drama quotient of the show.

Well, we now hear that veteran and immensely talented Ashish Kaul has been roped in to play a significant role in Kasam 2. He will play a father to the main lead.

We tried contacting Ashish for more information about his confirmation on signing the project and getting more details about his character but he remained unavailable for comment.

Sources inform us that Kasam 2 might come in as a replacement to Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop which stars Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht in the lead roles.

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Tags > Ashish Kaul, Balaji Telefilms’ Kasam 2, Colors, Kratika Sengar, Ssharad Malhotra, Ishita Dutta, Manoj Chandila, Pearl V Puri, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

past seven days