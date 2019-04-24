Ashish Kaul joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Kasam 2

MUMBAI: The media has already reported about Kasam 2 in the making.

Kasam, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Colors starred Kratika Sengar and Ssharad Malhotra in the lead roles. It is being touted that Ishita Dutta, Manoj Chandila and Pearl V Puri will star in the second instalment of the daily upping the drama quotient of the show.

Well, we now hear that veteran and immensely talented Ashish Kaul has been roped in to play a significant role in Kasam 2. He will play a father to the main lead.

We tried contacting Ashish for more information about his confirmation on signing the project and getting more details about his character but he remained unavailable for comment.

Sources inform us that Kasam 2 might come in as a replacement to Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop which stars Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht in the lead roles.

