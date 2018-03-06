Ashish Sharma dons the ‘Jack Sparrow’ look in Prithvi Vallabh

Mumbai: Actor Ashish Sharma has donned the cap of Johnny Depp’s famous look as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean series in Anirudh Pathak’s Prithvi Vallabh on Sony Entertainment Television. Ashish’s character will be called Dharti Dhakel Singh. As per the storyline, Sindhuraj instructs Mrinal (played by Sonarika Bhadoria) to be abducted but will be rescued by a masked man named Dharti Dhakel Singh (played by Ashish Sharma) which will be his disguised look.

Talking about his new Jack Sparrow look Ashish says, “I think Johnny Depp is one of the most recognized actors of world cinema. His performance as Jack Sparrow in the Pirate series is commendable. The makers have given my look a 'Jack Sparrow' feel. It is just not about the look, I have even worked very hard on the body language to pull off Dharti’s look. I completely indianized and made it desi with rural accent and body language. I have adapted Malwa region dialect for this one to keep the authenticity. The experience was full of fun".

What do you think about Ashish Sharma and Prithvi Vallabh?

Doesn't this sound great? We are excited to watch this desi Jack Sparrow, aren't you?