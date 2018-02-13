Ashish Sharma fights an Indian WWE wrestler in Prithvi Vallabh

Mumbai: The popular and handsome hunk Ashish Sharma who plays the exuberant lead character in and as Prithvi Vallabh will be seen doing some extra hard-work for the upcoming sequence in the show. The actor who likes to take up new challenges will be seen fighting an Indian wrestler, Saurav Gurjar, who will make his debut in World Wrestling Entertainment soon.



Saurav will be seen playing the role of King Gohil, a 6 feet 7 inch giant who is trespassing the freeway which leads to the dynasty ruled by Prithvi Vallabh. Saurav who has earlier played the role of Raavan in 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman' will be seen on this historical drama.

Ashish who is all prepped up for the fighting sequence shares, “Saurav is playing a cameo in the show. The makers had roped him to showcase an intense fight scene between him and me. I am 5’10’’ while Saurav is 6’7’’ which made it a little difficult for us to perform the fight scenes. There was intense use of harness and ropes for this fight sequence where the viewers will be delighted watching us run, jump, hit each other. This sequence is shot beautifully and we are very happy with the output. On a personal note it was a pleasure working with him. We did have a chat regarding the world of wrestling in between our shots as I am a big fan of WWE since childhood”



Hope all of you are ready for this action-packed dramatic sequence!