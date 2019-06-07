News

Ashita Dhawan is following Malaika Arora’s footsteps...

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Ashita Dhawan is one of the most talented actresses the television industry can boast of.

Having been around in the industry for years, she has mastered her craft as an actor, and with the advent and growth of social media, she keeps us entertained through interesting posts.

Recently, Ashita shot a video on a 90s' hit Bollywood song that continues to rule the hearts of the masses and the classes: Chaiya Chaiya.

The song, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora grooving to peppy beats on top of a train made everyone go gaga, and Ashita's dance made us feel nostalgic!

Check it out below!
 

Isn't Ashita's performance mindblowing?

Tags > Ashita Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Rukh Khan, Chaiya Chaiya, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

