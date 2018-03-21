Home > Tv > Tv News
Ashita Dhawan had a humpty fall, courtesy husband Sailesh

21 Mar 2018 07:12 PM

Mumbai: It’s rightly said, “A couple that eats together, plays together, stays together.”

Well, Sailesh Gulabani and Ashita Dhawan Gulabani, who as a part of MTV BCL played as team mates, had experienced a moment which they will never forget.

For the uninitiated, Sailesh and Ashita are part of the MTV BCL team, Kota Royals.

And the winsome Gulabani duo shared a funny video on their Instagram, wherein they can be seen so caught up in catching a ball that they end up bumping into each other….and consequence? Well, Ashita takes a fall.

Take a look at the video! 

 

 

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Ashita shared, “We were so lost in the moment that Sailesh's knee hit my calf and I fell. But the best part was that we got the wicket.”

She further added laughing, “Friends/Teammates who saw the sequence of events on the field laughed and said ‘Sailesh ne biwi ko gira diya’.”

It seems the couple had a great time playing cricket and we wish them many more such fond memories.  

