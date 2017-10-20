Zee TVs romantic drama Dil Dhoondta Hai which was launched just recently will soon see a new entry in the show. The show marked the return of Shivya Pathania and the Hindi debut of Marathi actor Stavan Shinde.

TellyChakkar has some big breaking news from the show. This Diwali has turned out to be doubly lucky for TV actress Ashita Dhawan. The Bidaai fame actress has been finalised to enter Zee TV's above mentioned show. The daily will see Vishy (Stavan) 's aunty (Chachi)'s entry. Dhawan is all set to play the said character. A little birdie shared, "She was finalised today itself"

Vishy's aunty will be an out and out negative character. She will create more stress and problems in the married couples' life. Dhawan will be the main antagonist of the series.

An elated Ashita shared that she couldn't have asked for anything else in Diwali. "I got finalised on the day of Dhanteras, so I didn't really have to buy gold. My character is going to create new dimensions in the show. Negative characters always add fun to a show. I'm glad that people believe in me that I can do something different like this."

Dil Dhoondta Hai which is made under Dashami Productions banner, focusses on the struggles of a middle class family based in the heart of Mumbai - Chawls. Ashita will start shooting for the show from tomorrow i. e. 21 October.

For Ashita, indeed the Diwali turned out to be prosperous and it calls for a double celebration. TellyChakkar also wishes all its readers a prosperous Diwali and a Happy new year!