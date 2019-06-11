Ashnoor Kaur has a huge fan following!

MUMBAI: Young actors have often amazed us with their hard work. The way they balance their studies and shooting is applause worthy. Talking about young actors, Ashnoor Kaur deserves a special mention.

Ashnoor has been beautifully managing her education and professional life. She scored well in her examinations and is also playing a protagonist in a show.

The actress gained a lot of attention for playing the role of young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, she is playing the lead role in Patiala Babes.

Ashnoor is growing day by day and has come a long way since she started her career. Also, her charm is visible on her face and it makes her fans go crazy about her. She often shares stylish pictures of herself on her social media handle which catches the attention of 2.1 Million followers which proves that she is one of the actresses under 18 who has the highest fan base.

