Ashnoor Kaur talks about Prithvi Vallabh, her comeback, Hina Khan and more…

Young talent Ashnoor Kaur, who has earlier impressed the audience with her acting skills in popular shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more, is now seen in Sony TV’s newly launched magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh.

The actress is essaying the key role of Vilas in the series and she is just excited about her comeback with such a big historical drama.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Ashnoor shared that she is having a gala time while shooting for the series. She said, “It’s been really a wonderful experience so far. We are dedicating full time for each scene and it feels nice to see the scenes coming out really well.”

Ashnoor plays the role of a 15 year old Vilas who is a chirpy and bubbly girl. When we further asked her to throw some more light on her character, she shared, “Vilas is Mrinal’s (Sonarika Bhadoria) niece. She admires Mrinal and wants to be like her. There is a big twist lies ahead in the life of Mrinal post her wedding and to know that the viewers will have to wait.”

After a long gap of six years, Ashnoor is working again with Sonarika post Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and she is just excited and happy to share screen space with her again. Sharing her joy with us, the lovely actress further added, “I was really happy when I got to know that I will be working with Sonarika di once again. It was quite a nostalgic feeling for both of us when we met and she told me that I have become tall like her. We do share a good bond on sets and she pampers me. Most of my scenes are with her and it is fun.”

Doing a costume drama is full of challenges for the actors. So we wonder if Ashnoor too has across some challenges while essaying the role of Vilas. She answered, “Since I started my career with a historical show and many of them followed after that, the language is not a problem for me. Though carrying heavy costumes is sometimes very tiring but it all gets fulfilled when you see yourself on the screen.”

The young talent Ashnoor had also worked with Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who was recently seen as a contestant in the much talked about reality show Bigg Boss 11. We quizzed Ashnoor if she followed the show. She shared with us, “Yes, I used to follow the show. It was the most watched season and there were many tweets about the contestants. It was quite fun watching the show.”

Talking about Hina, she further added, “She wasn’t fake at all in the house. She stood for her rights and played well that’s why she was in top 2.”

Lastly, Ashnoor had a sweet message to convey to her fans. She said, “I would want to say to the fans that keep supporting me the way they have supported and loved me in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I got so many DMs after I signed Prithvi Vallabh. They all are so excited for my comeback. I feel really good and blessed to have all of them in my life. Lots of love!”

Way to go, Ashnoor!