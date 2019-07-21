Ashok Surana passes away

MUMBAI: Producer Ashok Surana passed away today. His demise has left the industry in shock.

He died in Bridge Candy Hospital, Mumbai today at 12 noon.

He was 62 years old.

The producer - director was suffering from kidney problems. His kidney operation took place on last Wednesday.

Ashok was also the director of Bengali channel, Aakash Aath. His contribution in the Bengali entertainment industry is immense.

May his soul rest in peace and his family finds the strength to deal with the crisis.