Ashoka fame Suzanne Bernert to enter Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe

German-born actress Suzanne Bernert will soon make an electrifying entry in Zee TV’s Bin Kuch Kahe, produced by Rajshree Ojha and Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Popularly known for her antagonistic role of Helena in Colors’ Chakravarthin Ashoka Samrat, Suzanne was last seen in the role of Martha in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In Bin Kuch Kahe, Suzanne will play the Brazilian mother of the male protagonist Kabir Miranda, essayed by Sameer Arora.

As per a source, “Her character, Simone Miranda will be of Brazilian nationality. She will be an iron lady with a strong character, married to an Indian Punjabi guy. She would be the best cook, someone who would come out with completely new receipes by combining the Indian and Brazilian receipes. She would stand by her husband through thick and thin and would also make sure that he is successful.”

When contacted, Suzanne confirmed the news to us, “Yes, I should be starting shoot for Bin Kuch Kahe very soon.”

The character of her on-screen husband will be played by actor Sanjay Gurbaxani.

Suzanne who was looking for good and challenging work utilized the time on hand recently to shoot for a hot and ravishing photo shoot.

We take this opportunity to share the pictures from the photo shoot with our loyal readers. The pictures have been photographed by Shashank Bhalerao.

Have a look...

Here’s wishing Suzanne all the very best!!