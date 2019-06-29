Ashu Sharma roped in for &TV's Gudiya Ki Shaadi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about &TV's upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi, produced by Essel Vision Productions.



We exclusively broke the news about Gaurav Sareen and newbie Sarika Bahroliya being roped in as the lead couple in the show (Read here: Newbie Sarika Bahroliya joins Gaurav Sareen to play the lead in &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi).



We also reported about popular actress Samta Sagar playing an important role in the show (Read here: Samta Sagar bags &TV’s upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi).



Now, the latest update is that actor Ashu Sharma, who has many projects like Sasural Simar Ka, Patiala Babes, and Happy Bhaag Jayegi to his credit, will also be part of the show.



A source close to the project revealed, 'Ashu will have an important and interesting character to play in the show.'



We tried contacting Ashu, but he remained unavailable for comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.