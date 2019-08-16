Ashwini Koul bags Sony TV’s Tara from Satara

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



We have been at the forefront in reporting updates about Sony TV's upcoming show Tara from Satara.



We exclusively reported about Roshni Walia, Upendra Limaye, Amita Khopkar bagging pivot roles in the show. (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/roshini-walia-make-comeback-sony-tv-s-next-190508; http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/upendra-limaye-play-roshni-walia-s-father-sony-tv-s-next-190610)



Now, the latest update is that actor Ashwini Koul of Warrior High fame will also be seen in the project and will have an important role to portray.



We contacted Ashwini but he remained unavailable for comment.



