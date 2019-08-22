Asmita and Shan gears up for PARENTHOOD in Yeh Teri Galliyan

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galliyan will soon undergo major changes with the show taking a leap.



TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Piyush Sahdev being roped in to enter the show post leap.



Also, as per reports, the actress who played young Puchki will be back in the show and will play Asmita and Shaan’s daughter in the show.



In the upcoming episodes, Asmita and Shaan will gear up for parenthood.



The duo will visit the doctor for their first sonography and will be emotional seeing the baby in the video.



They will also train themselves for parenthood by gaining information from the internet.



