Aspiring actors need to be motivated: Padma Damodaran

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

Padma Damodaran is a theatre artist who has been a part of the industry for around 15 years now. She also starred in Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz. Living in an expensive city like Mumbai is not easy, and Padma said, ‘If actors get work frequently, the expenses gets managed, but many a times, an actor remains jobless for a good period of time. To sustain in an uncertain profession like acting and survive in Mumbai, many people take up alternate careers like voicing and dubbing. I also take acting workshops to make ends meet. It also polishes my acting talent.’

For all the aspiring actors, Padma said, ‘One should always be motivated. You will face rejection, but you should work hard with passion and faith. Nobody gets there easily. One needs to be persistent and not give up.’

Padma further added, ‘With the explosion of digital content, there are a lot of opportunities in the market for good roles. I believe aspiring actors should pounce on them and not give up or get into easy means in order to get work in the acting space.’