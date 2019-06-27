Astha Agarwal to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.



According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature actress Astha Agarwal, who has featured in shows like Kya Hal Mister Panchal, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Beintehaa, and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.



As per the plot, an owl man kidnaps Astha’s character and forces her to have a baby. She becomes pregnant, but instead of giving birth to a baby, she hatches an egg.



This particular episode is produced by Fiction Factory, and it will air in the next week.



We could not get through to Astha for a comment.