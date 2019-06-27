News

Astha Agarwal to feature in &TV’s Laal Ishq

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Jun 2019 02:50 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update on &TV’s Laal Ishq.

The show, which features spine-chilling stories each time, is set to roll out another exciting tale.

According to our sources, the upcoming episodic will feature actress Astha Agarwal, who has featured in shows like Kya Hal Mister Panchal, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Beintehaa, and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

As per the plot, an owl man kidnaps Astha’s character and forces her to have a baby. She becomes pregnant, but instead of giving birth to a baby, she hatches an egg.

This particular episode is produced by Fiction Factory, and it will air in the next week.

We could not get through to Astha for a comment.

Tags > TellyChakkar, &TV, Laal Ishq, Kya Hal Mister Panchal, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Beintehaa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Astha Agarwal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Music Composer Siddharth Kasyap launches Ishq Ki...

Music Composer Siddharth Kasyap launches Ishq Ki Mitti
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut

past seven days