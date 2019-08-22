News

Athar Siddiqui joins Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

22 Aug 2019 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Athar Siddiqui, known for mythological show Paramavatar Shri Krishna, has now joined the cast of upcoming show Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, which stars popular actors like Madhirakshi Mundle, Hrishikesh Pandey, Toral Rasputra, and Maisha Dixit

Athar will play an antogonist named Bali, who is an asur. He will be seen fighting against Lord Indra.

The actor has appeared in many advertisements for brands such as Samsung and Endura Mass with actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

He was also seen in TV show Chandra Nandani earlier.

The show will soon air on Star Bharat.

past seven days