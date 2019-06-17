Atharva creates a new problem in Tujhse Hai ...,Pragya to become the target of goons in Kumkum..., and otger spoiler updates

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya to become the target of goons

In the upcoming episode Pragya will again get into the event with the mission of saving the CM.

However there will be a twist when the goons will get to know of Pragya knowing of their plan.

And Pragya will become the target for the goons. They will decide to kill her before going ahead to kill the CM.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi: Devina to bring trouble for Mishri

In the upcoming episode, Devina sends the real Mishri away to a hostel and gets the robot Mishri in the house on a place of her. When the real Mishri is walking away, she meets a boy who accuses her of hitting him. He tells her how he was bleeding and Mishri realizes that this was done by the robot Mishri.

Furthermore, she runs home and explains Akhilesh and Ira . Devina is seeing all this and tries to find a way to make the robot Mishri even more negative.

Divya Drishti: Rakshit and Lavanya to marry

In the upcoming episode, Lavanya taking the negative and scary avatar of a lizard has been doing rounds.

Also, Pisachini’s return will spike up this new entity, and she will be the one who will be the catalyst to this new avatar.

Meanwhile, Lavanya and Rakshit’s wedding track will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat to tie mangalsutra on Antara

In the upcoming episode,Akshat will take the mangalsutra and will pretend to tie it up for Antara when he will deliberately break one end of it as a result of which the entire mangalsutra will crumble before Akshat would tie it on her.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Atharva creates a new problem for Malhar

In the upcoming episode, Atharva calls a flower vendor home and then slyly puts the blame on Malhar saying he has called the vendor to decorate the room for his and Kalyani’s first night.