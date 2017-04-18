Attention! Here’s how you can become a part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

All you lovely fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, here’s an exciting news for you all!

From the time the makers (JD Majethia and Atish Kapadia) announced the comeback of the popular sitcom, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the show.

Venturing into digital space, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will now air as a web series on Hotstar. The team has been extensively working on the project and it will reportedly launch sometime by next month.

Now, coming to the thrilling part, the team has uploaded a fun video wherein Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah), Induvardhan (Satish Shah), Roshesh (Rajesh Kumar), Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), Sahil (Smeet Raghava) and others are discussing the title of the new season. Not being able to come to a conclusion, Sahil suggests viewers to send in their suggestion.

Also the most interesting one will be selected as the title of the season 2 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Here catch the video here:

Woaaah! Already racking up your mind? Participate now!!!