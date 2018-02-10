Home > Tv > Tv News
Audience enjoys watching negative roles: Nehalaxmi on her 'Ishqbaaaz' character

10 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Actress Nehalaxmi Iyer says audience enjoys watching negative characters on the small screen as they add more drama and fun to a show.

Nehalaxmi has re-entered the Star Plus show "Ishqbaaaz" as Saumya. The once bubbly and fun-loving Saumya will now be seen in a negative role.

"I am really excited about the progress of my character, Saumya. From positive to now with revenge on her mind, the character graph has changed 360 degrees. I am loving every it," Nehalaxmi said in a statement.

What do you think about Ishqbaaaz?

"The best feedback coming in is from my fans who are equally excited about this change. This is very encouraging. Also, I do feel that audiences enjoy watching negative characters because they definitely bring more drama and a fun element to the scene," she added.

