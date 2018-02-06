Home > Tv > Tv News
Avika Gor aspires to work with SRK & Ranbir Kapoor

06 Feb 2018 06:15 PM

Mumbai: COLORS’ much-loved social drama Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani will witness a radical turn of events in its upcoming episodes. After the loss of her beloved grandmother Ammaji, the plot will see a dramatic twist with Anushka (Avika Gor) stepping into Ammaji’s shoes whilst  hoping to avenge the wrongdoings done to her family. 

Avika, who enjoys a mammoth fan following, recently expressed that if ever given an opportunity to grace the big screen, the two names that top her ‘Dream Co-Stars’ list would be Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Elaborating on the same, she said, “I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan because of his nature and would love to learn a lot from him specially his wit and Ranbir Kapoor, for being one of the very few stars in Bollywood, who can be subtle yet very impactful.”

What do you think about Avika Gor?

While the show is keeping viewers and fans entertained with its enthralling plot, Avika Gor as Anuhska, will soon be seen flaunting a bold and fierce look with élan.

