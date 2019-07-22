Avika Gor’s adorable birthday wish for Manish Raisinghan

MUMBAI: Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan are two well-known faces of small screen. They played a couple in the show Sasural Simar Ka. They were popularly known as #RoSid as per their onscreen characters Roli and Siddharth from the show. The two share a great camaraderie and are best friends in real life.

So, as Manish turned a year older, Avika posted a sweet post for him on social media.

The actress took her account and shared an adorable picture of the duo. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday @manishmischief . Stay blessed.”

Manish replied saying, “Thankooooooo.”

Take a look below.

There were rumours about Avika and Manish being a couple due to their presence together at most of the social dos. But, they have always maintained their stance to be best friends. Earlier in an interaction to TimesofIndia.com, Manish said, “I felt that she was a kid earlier and needed to be guided with love and protection. But nothing beyond that. She is almost 20 years younger to me, so I can’t marry or date a lady so young.” While added saying, “We have maintained our friendship in a dignified way till now. We are good friends and will always be, but I have no intention to date Manish.”