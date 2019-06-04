News

Avika Gor’s sizzling dance performance!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Avika Gor is one of the most loved television stars; the actress started her career as a child artist with acclaimed show Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. The show and her character Anandi became very famous.

Avika was last seen in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Unfortunately, she was the first to be eliminated.

The actress has always said how much she loves dancing. She participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was well appreciated on it.

Avika shared a video with sensational dancer Adil Khan, where put up a great act. She is enjoying herself and dancing her heart out to the song Mehbooba Mehbooba from the movie Ajnabee.

Check the post here.

Tags > Avika Gor, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Balika Vadhu, Anandi, Adil Khan, movie Ajnabee,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days