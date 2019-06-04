Avika Gor’s sizzling dance performance!

MUMBAI: Avika Gor is one of the most loved television stars; the actress started her career as a child artist with acclaimed show Balika Vadhu, which made her a household name. The show and her character Anandi became very famous.

Avika was last seen in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Unfortunately, she was the first to be eliminated.

The actress has always said how much she loves dancing. She participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was well appreciated on it.

Avika shared a video with sensational dancer Adil Khan, where put up a great act. She is enjoying herself and dancing her heart out to the song Mehbooba Mehbooba from the movie Ajnabee.

Check the post here.