Avika Gor shares her Rosidians moment with her fans

15 Apr 2019 07:07 PM
MUMBAI: Avika Gor is one of the most loved television stars; the actress started her career as a child artist with the most acclaimed show Balika Vadu, which made her a household name.  The show and her character Anandi became very famous.

Avika was last seen on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress also was known for a role in the serial Sasural Simar Ka and gained a lot of applause for her performance.

In the serial, her pair with actor Manish Raisinghan was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them Rosidians. The fan club really makes lovely videos with their moments captured and shares it on social media.

past seven days