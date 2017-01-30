Hot Downloads

Avinash Wadhawan returns to TV with Rajshri Productions’ next on Zee TV

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
30 Jan 2017 11:18 AM

It’s a new week, and adrenalins are already pumping as we sit up to look for the most happening news in telly town!!

Last night, Tellychakkar.com reported exclusively about Rajshri Productions’ upcoming family drama for Zee TV.

We wrote about Marathi actor Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das playing leads in the project.

We now hear of a very popular and talented senior actor joining the show for a crucial role!!

Actor Avinash Wadhawan will be seen making a comeback to TV after more than a year with the Sooraj Barjatya show.

The actor who has a vast body of work in films has played power-packed roles on TV in shows Bidaai, Junoon, Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaanon Ki.

As per sources, “Avinash has been roped in to play the father of the male lead, to be essayed by Akshay Mhatre. He will be a classy and suave businessman, who would like any other father want his son to back him in his family business.”

We hear that the role of the dad in the script of the show will hold huge prominence. The character will have a lot of say in story line, and will be one of the pillars of the show.

When contacted, Avinash who makes a comeback after his stint in Doli Armaanon Ki confirmed the news to us saying, “Yes, this is a role that impressed me. Of course, working with Rajshri Productions is an honour. However, you will have to wait to know more. It’s impossible for me to talk anything further.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

Watch this space for more updates...

