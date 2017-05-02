Hot Downloads

Avinesh Rekhi not interested in reality shows

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 12:25 PM

Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who is currently seen in TV show "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", says he has no plans to be part of any reality TV shows.

"I have no plans for reality shows as I am happy in my own space. I am only focused on my playing my characters on TV with full dedication," Avinesh said in a statement.

He added: "What matters more is ensuring audience loves your work and your commitment and dedication at the end of the day. I am not an open person and prefer keeping my personal life private. It works well for me."

Avinesh has previously appeared in shows like "Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat", "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", "Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap" and "Darr Sabko Lagta Hai". He is currently busy with "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", which is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

