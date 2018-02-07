Home > Tv > Tv News
Avni accepts Simar’s ‘Marriage Proposal’ for Piyush in Sasural Simar Ka

07 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) will soon see some interesting drama build-up just prior to the leap.

In the upcoming episodes, Piyush (Varun Sharma) will fall ill and Avni (Monica Sharma) will be by his side taking care of him. She will be seen looking after him so well and seeing the care, Simar (Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar) will think to herself that the two should get married.

Also, soon after this, Hema will overhear Pari (Shweta Sinha) informing Simar about Avni meeting an unknown person.

As we all know about Hema and her antics, the woman will create a misunderstanding when Simar will put forth a matrimonial proposal to Avni.

What do you think about Sasural Simran Ka?

A source informs, “Avni will assume that the proposal is for Rahul but it will be Piyush whose name Simar will be suggesting. And this ruckus is created by none other than Hema.”

Looks like there's a lot of drama in store. Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors tv, Sasural Simar Ka, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Varun Sharma, Monica Sharma, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Shweta Sinha,

