Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Naamkarann is coming up with some of the exciting twists in its recent episodes.

The series that airs on Star Plus, now gears up for some more exciting twists in the upcoming episodes. The viewers have recently witnessed how Neil (Zain Imam) had to leave his wedding with Avni (Aditi Rathore) as soon as he received a call from Juhi (Poonam Preet) who attempted suicide.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Neil and Avni will learn that Juhi’s daughter Mishti is in Goa and they will play smartly to reach there to her rescue.

Our source informs us, “Already aware of the fact that Vidyut (Karam Rajpul) is keeping an eye on Juhi, Neil and Avni will plan a game according to which Avni will leave the house after a dispute with Neil. Later on, Neil will follow Avni in Goa to help her in searching for Juhi’s daughter.”

Will Avni and Neil succeed in finding Juhi’s daughter? That would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.