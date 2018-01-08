Avni to disguise herself as Maakaali on Star Plus’ Naamkarann

Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is unfolding some interesting twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.



The loyal viewers of the series would know how Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) is leaving no stones unturned to wreck havoc in Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni’s (Aditi Rathore) life. Vidyut has asked his goons to beat up Neil while Avni is trying hard to escape from the jail to reach out to Neil.



We hear that the upcoming episodes of the series have a lot more twists in store.



Avni will finally manage to reach out to Neil. Wondering how will she manage to do that? Well, we are here with the answer. Read on –



Our source informs us that, Avni will overhear Vidyut speaking to his goons over the call and she will learn about Neil. She will disguise herself and Maa Kaali during the Mahaaarti happening in the jail and manage to escape from the jail.



She will reach out to Neil and manage to save him in time.



What will happen when Vidyut will learn about Avni’s escape? Will Neil and Avni manage to defeat Vidyut in his plans? Only time will tell.



