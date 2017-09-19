Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular show Naamkarann has been coming up with a perfect blend of romance and drama in its recent episodes.

The series that airs on Star Plus, never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns.

Recently, the viewers have seen how Gurumaa and Dayawanti Mehta (Ragini Shah) have teamed up against Avni (Aditi Rathore). Now, we hear that the two antagonists will execute their plan to frame Avni in the upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes, the temperatures will soar and the audience will get to witness the Avni's and Neil's (Zain Imam) hot bedroom romance. Further, there will be a high voltage drama where Avni will be kidnapped by Gurumaa's goons from the market."

OMG! Will Neil learn about Avni's kidnapping and come to her rescue?

Do share your thoughts with us.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.