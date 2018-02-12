Avni to marry Vidyut only to kill him in Naamkarann

Mumbai: Vidyut (Karam Rajpal)’s obsession for Avni (Aditi Rathore) is finally coming to it’s conclusion. His obsession has led to much drama and confusion in the storyline. TellyChakkar earlier reported about a bomb blast drama in the show. As per the storyline, Avni will be announced dead by the doctors, leaving Neil (Zain Imam) and his family devastated. However, Avni won’t be dead.

Due to certain circumstances, Avni will be alive and in Vidyut’s place. She will take Mishti and go to Vidyut’s home, dolled up as a bride. Vidyut will create certain situations that will lead to his and Avni’s wedding. In the upcoming track, Vidyut and Avni’s wedding will take place. He will be showing all his love towards the lady by showing her his old scrapbook and giving her jewels.

However, if you are thinking that Vidyut’s plan will be successful then you are thinking wrong. Actually, Avni will have a master plan in mind. The smart girl will only fake her marriage with Vidyut. With proper timing, she will turn the wedding fire as a pyre for Vidyut. She will light the whole house up and put her body double as her dead body. She will do all of this without anyone’s knowledge.

Thereafter, the show will take a time leap, post which a new dimension of Neil and Avni’s love story will commence.

