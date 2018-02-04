Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Avni to perform last rites of Neela and blame herself for her death in Naamkarann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2018 12:03 PM

Mumbai, 04 February 2018: The upcoming episodes of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is going to be heart wrenching.

TellyChakkar had already reported earlier that Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) will get shot by Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) and won’t survive.

We hear that the coming episodes of the show is going to be very emotional as Avni (Aditi Rathore) will be shattered for losing her mother for the second time. She will be traumatized with the unfortunate painful incident and blame herself for Neela’s death.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Avni will perform the last rites of Neela with a heavy heart and later she will breakdown blaming her fate. Avni will feel guilty that she is so unfortunate that she lost her Neela Maa also after she lost her own Mom and Dad.

She will blame herself for the death of Neela.

We tried but could not reach Aditi for a comment.

What do you think about Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore?

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Naamkarann, Sayantani Ghosh, Guruodev Bhalla, Dhaval Gada, blame, death, Aditi Rathore, Karam Rajpal, Avni, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Iconic characters: Reel and real avatars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days