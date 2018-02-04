Avni to perform last rites of Neela and blame herself for her death in Naamkarann

Mumbai, 04 February 2018: The upcoming episodes of Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is going to be heart wrenching.

TellyChakkar had already reported earlier that Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) will get shot by Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) and won’t survive.

We hear that the coming episodes of the show is going to be very emotional as Avni (Aditi Rathore) will be shattered for losing her mother for the second time. She will be traumatized with the unfortunate painful incident and blame herself for Neela’s death.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Avni will perform the last rites of Neela with a heavy heart and later she will breakdown blaming her fate. Avni will feel guilty that she is so unfortunate that she lost her Neela Maa also after she lost her own Mom and Dad.

She will blame herself for the death of Neela.

We tried but could not reach Aditi for a comment.

