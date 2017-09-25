Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular daily Naamkarann that airs on Star Plus is unfolding some high voltage drama in its ongoing episodes.

Avni (Aditi Rathore) is trapped inside the Rang Mahal while Gurumaa (Maninee Mishra) and Dayavanti (Ragini Shah) are trying to sell her off along with some other girls.

Now, we hear that the coming time is not going to be easy for Avni too!

Our source informs us, "While Neil (Zain Imam) will be trying to raid the Rang Mahal along with his team to rescue Avni and other girls, Gurumaa and Dayavanti will ask Avni to perform Mujra by threatening her. Having no options left, Avni will end up performing a Mujra in front of everyone present in the Rang Mahal."

Will Neil come to Avni's rescue? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with Aditi and Zain but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.