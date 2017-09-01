Star Plus’ Naamkarann is all set to gear up for a major drama!

Yes, the above Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada recently welcomed new member in the cast. We are talking about the very pretty Poonam Preet who is seen playing the role of Juhi. Her character is very positive and is an ex-girlfriend of Neil (Zain Imam).

TellyChakkar.com now brings to you the interesting spoiler from the drama.

According to our sources, Juhi, who met with an accident with Guru maa’s car was later kidnapped by a goon and kept in a brothel.

Later, Avni, who is unaware of Juhi being Neil’s ex girlfriend will come face to face with her and she will decide to rescue her.

On the other hand, Juhi who still loves Neil is naive about Avni being Neil’s wife.

What will happen when Neil and Juhi will come face to face or when Avni will come to know about their relationship?

Stay tuned to this space for next updates.