TellyChakkar.com had recently reported how Neil (Zain Imam) will rescue Avni (Aditi Rathore) in Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular daily Naamkarann.

The high voltage drama doesn't end here!

We hear that now it’s time for Avni to take revenge from Gurumaa (Maninee Mishra) and Dayavanti (Ragini Shah) for their deeds.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, Avni will take Maa Durga's avatar and warn Gurumaa that if she doesn’trelease all the girls she has abducted she will burn her alive. Avni will call Gurumaa a Raavan and will be on a verge to kill her on the occasionof Vijayadashmi. While Gurumaa will be begging to Avni for her life, Dayavanti will get caught by the police when she will try to escape from the Rang Mahal.

Woah! Will Avni be able to win over the evil on the occasion of Vijayadashmi? Well, it would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

