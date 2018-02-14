Home > Tv > Tv News
Avni to turn into a SPIRIT in Star Plus’ Naamkarann

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is coming up with major dramas to keep the viewers hooked to the series.

The viewers of the show had recently witnessed a tragic moment when Neela (Sayantani Ghosh) was shot dead. Now the audience will soon be witnessing the death of Avni (Aditi Rathore) in her wedding mandap and TellyChakkar had already informed the readers about it that she will be faking her death to take revenge from Vidyut (Karam Rajpal).

We hear that the upcoming episodes of the show will have some interesting drama in store.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes Avni will create a drama of getting burned in the fire and dying. Neil will cry his heart out seeing Avni dying in front of his eyes and he will end up blaming Vidyut and indulge in a big fight with him. Neil will be shattered with Avni’s death.

So what does Avni have in mind? Well, that’s quite interesting!

We hear that in the coming episodes, Avni will return as a spirit to take revenge from Vidyut. She will compel Vidyut to confess all his crimes.

Will Avni succeed in her plans?

TellyChakkar tried but could not reach Aditi for a comment.

Star Plus, Naamkarann, Guruodev Bhalla, Dhaval Gada, Sayantani Ghosh, Aditi Rathore, Karam Rajpal

