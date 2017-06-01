Awesome threesome: Karan, Ravi and Rithvik’s Yaariyan in Spain

Excitement among viewers as well as the contestants is at its peak for the upcoming season of Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

The contestants are currently shooting for the show in Spain, and while they are trying to overcome their fear, they are never missing out on any chance to have a gala time with their mates and bonding well with them.

Tinsel town’s cool buddies Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey are taking Spain by storm with their crazy and funny antics.

From dancing to Bollywood numbers on the streets, and cracking jokes to keep the moments light, to explore the city’s beautiful locations and enjoying the Spanish delicacies the trio is enjoying it all.

They have also found a friend in a local Flamenco dancer whom they have taught a few Bollywood style ‘matkas and jhatkas.’

Sources from the sets reveal that Rithvik, Karan and Ravi are inseparable and remind the Indian crew of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The crew finds them extremely entertaining and fun to be around. They are also adored by their contestants. While they remember that Khatron Ke Khiladi is a competition, as soon as the cameras are turned off, Rithvik, Karan and Ravi are back at their whacky best.

The boys are giving us some serious friendship goals. Aren’t they?