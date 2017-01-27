Aww!! Harman to kiss Saumya in Colors’ Shakti

Loyal viewers of Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will now get something to cheer about!!

That will come in the form of a cute scene between Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Saumya (Rubina Dilaik)!!

Wondering what it is?

Well, Saumya will prepare yummy pulav for the entire family. After getting to know that the preparation is really good, Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) will play her game and tell Harman that the pulav has been made by Surbhi (Roshni Sahota).

The twist in the tale will happen when Harman will taste the dish!!

As per a source, “Harman will be delighted on eating it and will immediately realize that it has been made by Saumya.”

What’s more?

The fans of the much-loved Jodi will be treated to a super-cool moment when Harman will be seen kissing Saumya on her hand, that too in front of Preeto and others!!

Aww!! Are you looking forward for this moment?

We buzzed the actors, but they did not respond.