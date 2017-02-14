Hot Downloads

Awww so cute: Mitaali Nag introduces her baby boy

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2017

A mother-child relationship is incomparable and the most beautiful one among all bonds that we share.New mom Mitaali Nag is enjoying the bliss of motherhood and basking in the glory.The Afsar Bitiya star who became a mom recently, has finally shared a picture of her baby.And we must add he is awwwmazingly cute.Mitaali married businessman Sankalp Pardeshi in 2014.Here checkout her post:

We wish Mitaali all the best and the little baby a happy future ahead.

