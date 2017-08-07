Lots have been said about the surrogacy issue in the filmdom. A lot of celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to Sohail Khan to Tusshar Kapoor have opted for surrogacy. It was a Saturday morning when our part of the world woke up to the news of Karan Johar becoming a dad of twins through surrogacy.

Karan’s decision to attain fatherhood through surrogacy was also under the scanner and he drew a lot of flak from all corners for his decision. According to media reports Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi was quoted as saying, “He is so old, why didn’t he get married? Is he suffering from any ailment? If so, he should’ve adopted poor children. What is this drama over surrogacy?

However, Karan didn’t pay much heed to all the talkers and he tweeted, "I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of the medical science." Karan had named his kids Yash and Ruhi, after his parents. According to reports, they were born in Mumbai's Masrani Hospital. Earlier, there was news that Karan didn't want to share the picture of his little ones because they were under the weather but seems everything is placated now and the babibes are hale and hearty, which is why, for the first time ever the filmmaker shared a lovely adorable photo of his twins lulled to sleep by their grandmother on his official social media accounts. Looks like a perfect family photo. The kids look beautiful as the both of them stare right onto the camera as if striking a pose... Wait! Already?!

Tellychakkar wishes Karan Johar all the best for his fatherhood and we hope Karan excels in it as well! Cheers!