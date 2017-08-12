Star Plus’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) is grabbing eyeballs with its unique tale and stellar cast.

Love is blooming between Mohini (Preetika Rao) and Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) in the ongoing episodes!

In the story so far, Ayaan, who is an aspirant choreographer, has got his first break as a choreographer with the help of Mohini in the same theatre where she acts.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episode of the daily holds an exciting treat in store for the lovers of Ayaan and Mohini.

Yeah! Get ready to witness an interesting dance performance of Mohini and Ayaan in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “Mohini, who is falling in love with Ayaan will get jealous to see him teaching dance steps to another girl in the theatre. Mohini will disapprove the dance steps being taught by Ayaan to the girl out of jealousy to which Ayaan will challenge Mohini for a dance to prove herself as a better dancer than him. The duo will end up grooving together on the beats of an instrumental theme.”

When we contacted Preetika, she commented, “It was so much fun dancing with Mohit. He has just done Nach Baliye and he is a very good dancer and I was dancing after a long time but still we picked up the steps very quickly. The choreographer, who has choreographed the particular dance sequence, has choreographed many dance sequences for my previous show Beintehaa as well.”

