Its raining romance and rain sequences across TV shows this monsoon!!!

Star Plus' popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar (Alchemy Films) is not behind in treating the audience with some romantic rain sequences of Mohini (Preetika Rao) and Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) and the viewers have already witnessed it in its initial episodes.

It is the beginning of a beautiful love story between the two and now we hear that the upcoming episodes of the series holds some romantic treats for the audience.

Yes, gear up to witness a romantic proposal in the rain!

Our source informs us, "In the forthcoming episodes, Ayaan will decide to confess his feelings to Mohini. Therefore, he will propose her at a restaurant but he will be awaiting a reply from Mohini. Ayaan won't stop here and he will decide to propose her yet again and this time it will be a romantic proposal in the rain."

Woah! Sounds exciting. Isn't it? Will Mohini accept his proposal?

We tried contacting Mohit and Preetika but they remained busy shooting.

Are you guys excited to witness this romantic proposal? Do share your thoughts with us.