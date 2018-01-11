Ayaan Zubair and Samriddhi Yadav to be seen in Star Bharat’s Quick Silver Azaad

Star Bharat is set to roll out a new show on Chandra Shekhar Azaad in the coming days. Produced by Anirudh Pathak, the series has been titled as Quick Silver Azaad.



The shoot is going on extensively with the young lot of stars who have been finalized to play young versions of the characters in the series.



TellyChakkar is here to update its readers with the names of two talented kids who have been roped in to play key roles in the show.



Young lad Ayaan Zubair, who was last seen on Star Plus’ historical drama Chandra Nandini and little wonder Samriddhi Yadav, who was last seen on Star Plus’ Love Ka Hai Intezaar have been taken on-board for Quick Silver Azaad.



Our source informs us that, Ayaan has been finalized to play the role of Azaad in the show while Samriddhi is going to play the role of Surti, who will be opposite Azaad. Surti's character will be very intelligent and very helpful to Azaad.



We tried reaching out to Ayaan and Samridhi’s parents but they remained unavailable for comments.



TellyChakkar wishes Ayaan and Samriddhi good luck for their new project.



Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.