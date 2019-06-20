News

Ayesha Kanga in for Netflix’s Virkar vs The Anti Social Network

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Jun 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar is back with exciting updates from the digital world.

Recently, we reported about popular actor Chandan Roy Sanyal being roped in for ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Code M

Now, we have exclusive information that model-turned-actress Ayesha Kanga will join the cast of Netflix’s upcoming web-series titled Virkar vs The Anti Social Network.

Ayesha has been a part of several commercials.

Virkar vs The Anti Social Network is a web-series based on a book titled Anti Social Network.

As per reports, actors Shiv Pandit, Pratiek Babbar, Simran K Mundi, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Ravi Pandey will also be seen in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Ayesha for her comment.

