Veteran actress Sudha Chandran, currently seen as Mai in "Ayushaman Bhava", says she is excited about the TV show and feels it has an engrossing storyline.

Sudha joined the show as Vikrant's (Manish Goel) mother.

"I am excited to be part of ‘Ayushaman Bhava'. I chose to be part of the show because of its unique concept and engrossing storyline. I am Manish's mom in the show. I am hoping the audience appreciates our efforts and extends their love and support," Sudha said in a statement.

"Ayushaman Bhava", aired on Star Bharat, depicts the story of Krish, a boy next door who like children of his age enjoys playing with toys and playing pranks.

His family and friends dote on him. But Krish's innocent life takes a turn at age 8 when he starts getting flashbacks of some unfortunate events of his previous life.

Sudha has appeared in shows like "Hum Paanch", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" and "Naagin".

(Source: IANS)