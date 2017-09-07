Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle just got launched with much fanfare. The reality show is of a different concept and is inspired by American show Lip Sync Battle.

Produced by Freemantle India, the shooting of the program has begun. Big celebrities like Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan and such have already done their bit of lip syncing on the show. One can easily figure out in the promos the kind fun riot they had on sets.

Now TellyChakkar.com has learnt about another Bollywood actor who will grace the stage as a guest soon.

Ayushman Khurrana who is running high on success these days is the next personality roped in for the Star Plus weekly.

Today (7 September) at the launch of the show, while interacting with the media, Farah revealed that she personally calls up celebrities and invites them s guests for the show.

We're sure if that is indeed the case Ayushman had no reason to refuse the filmmaker. Both Farah and Khurrana already had a meeting together.

From what we know, an excited Ayushman suggested Farah that he should perform on the 90s hit Meri Pant bhi sexy. He is too keen to perform on this track because the thinks this will be a laughter riot.

Sounds interesting?

We don’t know who Ayushman will be paired along with but we can guarantee that the episode in which he will be slated to feature will surely be fun-filled.

In the Lip Sing Battle, two celebrities battle while lip-syncing on famous Bollywood songs.

The show is slated to air on 16 October.

