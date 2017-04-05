Ayushmann inspired Avinesh Rekhi to be an actor

Actor Avinesh Rekhi says Ayushmann Khurrana inspired him to get into acting after he saw the "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" star performing in their college days in Chandigarh.



Avinesh, who is currently seen as Umashankar in "Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", says acting happened by chance for him.



Avinesh and Ayushmann attended the same college in Chandigarh.



"Though I was never into dramatics or theatre, dance was my real passion. I was a part of the dance group in my school as well as college and even took lessons from Shiamak Davar and won various dance competitions," Avinesh said in a statement.



He added: "Acting sort of just happened for me because I saw Ayushmann do such a good job and thought to give it a shot.



"Not just in terms of acting, Ayushmann also inspired me in terms of fitness. I have extensively worked out on my body to give the best to my character in 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji'," he added.



"Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji", a sequel of popular TV show "Diya Aur Baati Hum", is aired on Star Plus.

