The Friday special episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will see Ayushmann Khurrana supporting Chetna Gala Sinha, founder of Mann Deshi organisation.

During a special moment and before Ayushmann Khurrana answered the questions he requested AB if he could recite his poem he wrote a while back titled Mukhota (Mask). Amitabh Bachchan was more than happy to hear it and asked Ayushmann Khurrana to go ahead.

A Source from the set revealed, “AK’s poem spoke about the different faces individuals wear. On hearing the poem, Big B who was mighty impressed revealed how he had spent years and years acting for emotional scenes in the movies and how others have to wear a face to hide their emotions and get into the character which is needed as an actor.”

Sharing one of his personal experiences he went ahead talking about how he reacted when he heard about his mother Teji Bachchan’s death, facing the depression and agony it was very hard for him to react to it properly and that is how he exclaimed how an actor’s life is.

Ayushmann Khurrana, however, ended the evening by singing one of his top songs from the movie Meri Pyari Bindu “Haareya Main Dil Haareya” as Amitabh Bachchan is a big fan of his acting and singing, he couldn’t wait but request him to sing a melodious song.