Ayushmann Khurrana wants to romance THESE actors on-screen

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is a Bollywood actor who is known for playing characters that are out of the box. He made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, wherein he played the role of a sperm donor. He earned appreciation for his performance and then went on to act in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Andhadhun. Now, he is geared up for Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’s sequel Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan.

The first part featured the sensitive topic of erectile dysfunction, while the second instalment revolves around a homosexual love story. The second instalment will see Ayushmann playing a gay character.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Ayushmann said that he is very excited and nervous at the very same time to play a gay character. He mentioned how being a heterosexual guy it is not easy to play a homosexual character. He further stated that he is doing reading sessions with the LGBT community to be in sync with them.

When the actor was asked about his partner in the movie, he said that the team is trying to find his boyfriend. When he was asked to choose a Bollywood actor of his choice, who he would want to romance on-screen, he took the names of Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant Chaturvedi.